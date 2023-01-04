Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Suspect flees stolen truck, trailer on foot near Santa Land after law enforcement pursuit

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A chase on Interstate 20 turned into a manhunt after the driver bailed out on foot and ran from deputies and a DPS trooper.

According to Smith County Sheriff PIO Sgt. Larry Christian, the suspect was driving what they believe is a stolen pickup and trailer out of the Dallas area. The driver was headed eastbound fleeing from deputies and DPS when he crossed the median and drove into the westbound lanes, and then bailed out of the vehicle on foot. Christian said there may have been two people in the vehicle who fled.

Law enforcement is searching the area in the vicinity of Santa Land for the suspect(s). If you know anything about this crime, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-590-2661.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

