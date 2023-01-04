Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TxDOT making available $250 million for sidewalks, bike lanes improvement projects

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is calling on East Texas cities to apply for transportation alternatives projects, like adding sidewalks and bike lanes.

TxDOT says there is $250 million dollars in federal funding up for grabs.

“The 250 million is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was announced,” Jeff Williford, TxDOT Tyler District public information officer said. “Hopefully that funding will go a long way to keeping Texans, pedestrians, and bicyclists in our state safe.”

“It’s early in the process still. We hadn’t determined kind of where that money and funding is going, but the calls went out for local cities that they can put in an application for jobs for projects that they had in mind,” Williford said.

The federal funding will go towards sidewalks, bike lanes, and shared-use paths to enhance walking and biking transportation across the state.

“Our mission is connecting you with Texas, and we think that this funding can definitely do that. Especially for pedestrians and bicyclists, that’s really important, that’s kind of what this focuses on,” Williford said.

“In 2021 bicyclists and pedestrian deaths rose by nearly 14 percent each,” Williford said. “Those improvements definitely save lives.”

Cities can apply for the projects here. The first application deadline is January 27.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

