Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Bed Bath & Beyond considers bankruptcy as ‘substantial doubt’ looms over ability to continue business

The company's assessment came as its dismal performance continued through the holiday season.
The company's assessment came as its dismal performance continued through the holiday season.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Thursday that there’s substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a “going concern” as sales continue to drop and it struggles to attract shoppers.

The company, based in Union, New Jersey, said that it’s looking at several options including restructuring its business in bankruptcy court, but it acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful. Shares fell more than 19% on the news.

The company’s assessment came as its dismal performance continued through the holiday season.

The company expects to report net sales of $1.26 billion for the third quarter ended Nov. 26. That would be a 32% drop from a year earlier. It also anticipates a net loss of roughly $385.8 million for the third quarter, wider than its loss of $276.4 million in the year-earlier period.

The company’s CEO and president Sue Gove blamed the poor performance on inventory constraints and reduced credit limits that resulted in shortages of merchandise on the shelves.

In August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would shutter stores and lay off workers in a bid to turn around its beleaguered business. It closed about 150 of its namesakes stores and slashed its workforce by 20%. It estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company’s current fiscal year. It also said in August that it had lined up more than $500 million of new financing.

Mired in a prolonged sales slump, the company also announced back in August that it would revert to its original strategy of focusing on national brands, instead of pushing its own store labels.

That reversed a strategy embraced by its former CEO Mark Tritton, who was ousted last June after less than three years at the helm. It said it would get rid of one-third of its store brands, which had started to be rolled out in the last year or so.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail wrote in a report Thursday that Bed Bath & Beyond is “too far gone to be saved in its present form.” He noted that the company could restructure under Chapter 11, but it would still need to come up with a credible plan to reinvent the business, and that is going to be challenging, particularly in a weakening economic environment.

“A catalogue of missteps has run the company into the ground and has made it increasingly irrelevant,” he wrote. “Only very radical action will allow it to survive and even if it does, it will be a shadow of its former self.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
Dr. Gaurav Patel, MD, RPVI, FACC, Interventional cardiologist, UT Health East Texas explains...
East Texas doctor explains commotio cordis which some speculate could have caused Buffalo Bills player’s collapse
FILE - The empty Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services is seen on Oct. 24, 2018, in...
Funeral home operator, mother sentenced in body sales case
Marshall Fire Department responds to house fire; 1 airlifted to hospital

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills: Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Man accused of killing Idaho college students due in court
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin’s best friend says cardiac arrest was a ‘freak accident’
Justin Hayes gives us sneak peak of new facility for The Fostering Collective.
The Fostering Collective new expansion soon to offer more services for foster families in East Texas
Damar Hamlin's best friend says cardiac arrest was a 'freak accident'