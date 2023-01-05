Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for some Angelina County residents

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice for certain Redland Water Supply customers has been issued due to a line break causing low system pressure.

This notice is for customers that live on Winston 8 Ranch Rd, FM 2021 West Of Highway 59 To Doubletree.

All affected customers are advised to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth drinking etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact GUY HAM or BILLIE JO SCHOOLEY at REDLAND WATER SUPPLY 2687 FM 2021 LUFKIN, TX 75901 or call the office at 936-634-5070.

