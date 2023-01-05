Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects

College Station police have released the images of three people named as suspects in the murder...
College Station police have released the images of three people named as suspects in the murder of a man Tuesday night on Southwest Parkway.(Images provided by College Station Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police issued a “Be on the Look Out” or BOLO for three suspects connected to a murder that happened Tuesday night.

Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in a targeted home invasion, according to police.

Security camera video shows three masked men carrying firearms knock on the door and force their way inside.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information can call 979-764-3600.

The flyer below was shared by police and has more detailed images of the clothing the suspects were wearing the night of the homicide.

