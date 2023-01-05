College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police issued a “Be on the Look Out” or BOLO for three suspects connected to a murder that happened Tuesday night.

Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in a targeted home invasion, according to police.

Security camera video shows three masked men carrying firearms knock on the door and force their way inside.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information can call 979-764-3600.

The flyer below was shared by police and has more detailed images of the clothing the suspects were wearing the night of the homicide.

News Release:



January 3, 2022 11:17PM.: A 26-year-old male, identified as Rashawn Jones, was shot and killed during a targeted home invasion at Parkway Circle Apartments (401 Southwest Pkwy, College Station, TX). (1) pic.twitter.com/baloX21Wsm — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) January 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.