How minimum wage increases affect wages for skilled jobs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -In 2023, 23 states will raise their minimum wage rates. Texas does not have a state minimum wage, only federal.

However, wages have been going up. The Wall Street Journal recently reported hourly wages for lower paid, less skilled positions are rising at a faster rate than for skilled workers, college grads and professionals.

Mark Durand, Executive Director for Work Force Solutions of Deep East Texas Says that starting wages have increased across the region.

He says one of the causes of this was the pandemic. As the pandemic was in full force, many restaurants and places of retail were forced to close.

“And so, as they reopened, a lot of those individuals that we’re in those fields and found other jobs. And so, to compete and to get employees there, think the restaurant, food service, and retail increased their wages,” Durand said.

23 states in the us have increased their state minimum wage rates going into the new year.

Delaware went from $10.50 to $11.75. Illinois went from $12 to $13. Nebraska went from $9 to 10.50.

The federal minimum wage rate is $7.25 and hasn’t been raised since 2009.

“Are most employers going to get paid above minimum wage? Yes, but still we need that federal wage to set that standard,” Durand said.

Durand says these wage increases in less-skilled positions leave room for wage increases in skilled jobs.

“I think with skilled workers, you’re going to gradually see those increase, but you know but those salaries are normally a little higher than what your lower is. So, you’re going to see a higher jump in your lower salary than you are in someone that median to higher salary.”

He says this is something he expects to last.

“To maintain that, I think the wages are going to stay higher, “Durand said.

The Wall Street Journal reports this is the first time in 40 years that wages difference between top earners and lower wage earners is beginning to close

