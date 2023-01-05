Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Jill Biden to have lesion removed from above right eye

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at an educator appreciation event with the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association. Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure next week to remove a small lesion from above her right eye that was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House announced Wednesday.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure next week to remove a small lesion from above her right eye that was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House announced Wednesday.

The first lady will have the lesion removed during a “common outpatient procedure” next Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, said Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, in a memo released by the White House.

O’Connor said doctors recommended that the lesion be removed from Jill Biden, 71, and be examined “in an abundance of caution.” He said an update will be provided afterward.

The president and first lady returned to the White House on Monday after spending the New Year’s holiday on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In April 2021, she underwent what the White House said was a common medical procedure. The president accompanied his wife to an outpatient center near the campus of George Washington University and the couple returned to the White House after about two hours.

The White House provided no details about that procedure.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Dr. Gaurav Patel, MD, RPVI, FACC, Interventional cardiologist, UT Health East Texas explains...
East Texas doctor explains commotio cordis which some speculate could have caused Buffalo Bills player’s collapse
A gas crew is working to repair a ruptured gas line.
Downed tree in Lufkin ruptures gas line

Latest News

Farmers vs Weather
Farmers Vs Weather
Lemon Yellow Latin Bites
Lemon Yellow Latin Bites
New District Court
New District Court
Firefighters For 50 Years
Firefighters For 50 Years
Van Zandt Dispatch Equipment
Van Zandt Dispatch Equipment