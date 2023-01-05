More sunshine and mild temperatures on deck for Friday before clouds and rain return this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The combination of blue skies, abundant sunshine, light winds, low humidity, and mild temperatures made for a great day to enjoy time outdoors.

The clear skies and dry air will lead to another cold night in east Texas as overnight lows drop down to near 40-degrees. That means a few of your thermometers may briefly fall into the upper 30′s by Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly sunny and even warmer as the return of southerly breezes will lead to daytime highs topping out in the lower 70′s.

Our next cold front and storm system will impact us this weekend. This is when we will also see our next chance for rain return to the forecast as well.

We will see a high chance of rain come into play late Saturday afternoon and evening when the cold frontal boundary starts to sag into deep east Texas. Some of the rain will be light in nature, while others may get in on a few passing, heavy downpours.

Our rain odds will remain on the high-end Saturday night before the wet weather moves out by Sunday morning as drier air starts to funnel in on a shifting, northerly breeze for the second half of the weekend.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-half inch to as much as an inch of rain in some locales with the wet weather that moves in over the weekend.

We will then clear out and dry out through the early-to-middle part of next week as high pressure builds back into our region.

After some sun-filled, dry, and mild days returning next week, another storm system looks to bring us a quick round of showers and thunderstorms by next Thursday.

