SFA Holds on to Defeat New Mexico State

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday night the SFA men’s basketball team was back at home looking to get their third conference win.

As expected, the SFA Lumberjacks would take the early lead. Jack’s trying to get their shooting game heated up. Rotie Ware was good from behind the three point line to keep the Jacks ahead, but it would be a slow start for SFA.

Thankfully it was slower for New Mexico State, but the Aggies would get their offense going.

SFA struggled, but managed to maintain the lead in the first half. It would be a low score at the half, SFA ahead only by seven 31-24.

The second half would see a better performance by the Lumberjacks but New Mexico would not go away quietly. In the end SFA holds the lead to the final buzzer and wins it 69-60.

