State extends $344M in emergency SNAP benefits for January

Vegetable aisle of Tyler grocery store.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUSTIN - Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of January. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.

“As we enter the new year, we’re proud to continue supporting Texans through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Thanks to HHSC, Texans across the state will be able to access healthy food to take care of their families and loved ones.”

“We know these benefits will help families start 2023 with healthy and nutritious foods,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by January 31.

The emergency January allotments are in addition to the more than $9.3 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Congress recently passed legislation to establish February 2023 as the last month eligible households can receive emergency SNAP benefits. Due to this federal legislation, recipients will no longer receive additional benefits and this benefit change cannot be appealed. SNAP households will receive a notice about the change this month before the emergency allotment ends.

