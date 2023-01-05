Steak Crostini with horseradish whip by Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Shalene McNeill joins Mama Steph to show how she makes a lovely and really flavorful appetizer. If you have some leftover steak, this is the perfect way to use it up!

Steak Crostini with horseradish whip

Horseradish Whip

PREPARATION

HORSERADISH WHIP

Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Season steak evenly on both sides with salt and pepper. Add olive oil and place steak in skillet; cook strip steak 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steak and set aside to rest.



Place sliced bread in single layer on baking sheet. Bake in 350°F oven for about 10 minutes or until lightly toasted but not brown. Set aside.

