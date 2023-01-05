Steak Crostini with horseradish whip by Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Shalene McNeill joins Mama Steph to show how she makes a lovely and really flavorful appetizer. If you have some leftover steak, this is the perfect way to use it up!
Steak Crostini with horseradish whip
- 1 each Strip Steak, Boneless
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1-1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 12 slices French bread
- 12 each arugula leaves
Horseradish Whip
- 2 teaspoon horseradish
- 3/4 cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
- 3 tablespoon chives
PREPARATION
HORSERADISH WHIP
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Season steak evenly on both sides with salt and pepper. Add olive oil and place steak in skillet; cook strip steak 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steak and set aside to rest.
- Place sliced bread in single layer on baking sheet. Bake in 350°F oven for about 10 minutes or until lightly toasted but not brown. Set aside.
- Combine horseradish and heavy cream in a medium size mixing bowl. Mix over medium speed for about 5 minutes or until you form whip cream. Once formed remove bowl from mixer and fold in fresh chives and parmesan cheese.
ASSEMBLY
- Spread 2 teaspoons horseradish whip onto each bread piece.
- Slice steak in 12 equal size pieces; top with steak and fresh arugula.
- Visit beeflovingtexans.com for even more recipes.
