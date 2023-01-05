Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Teen killed in 2-vehicle crash in Angelina County

(File graphic)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Wednesday crash involving a semi-truck and a pickup left a driver injured and a passenger dead.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers are investigating the fatal crash that occurred on State Highway 103, at the intersection of Crain Road around 8:45 p.m. The report states that a 2004 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling north on Crain Road, while a 2009 Chevrolet pickup was traveling west on S.H. 103. It is reported that the driver of the truck tractor pulled from the intersection to travel east and failed to yield to the pickup when the pickup struck the semi-trailer.

The driver of the Kenworth was not injured. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Konnor Taylor, 20, of Lufkin, was transported to Woodland Heights for treatment. His passenger, a 15-year-old minor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no additional information available.

