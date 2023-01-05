Texans urged to review FCC National Broadband Map to ensure proper funding allocation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The deadline to challenge the FCC National Broadband Map is January 13 and the Texas Broadband Development Office is urging Texans to review its accuracy and challenge the map, if necessary, citing billions of dollars in funding.

“It is critical that Texans participate in this round of the challenge process in time for the FCC to include updated data in the final map,” the Broadband Development Office said. “This information will determine how much funding Texas receives from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program. Texas’ allocation of the BEAD funds will depend on this round of the FCC challenge process. Any underestimation could potentially reduce Texas’ allocation by billions of dollars.”

The interactive map shows location-by-location views of internet availability across the country, as reported by internet service providers to the FCC.

“If you’re not served, and the map has shown that you are, you need to challenge it,” Floyd County Judge Marty Lucke said.

Lucke is the chairman of Governor Abbott’s Broadband Development Council. He said it’s worth the short period of time it will take to challenge an error.

“You’ll be able to challenge whether it’s a location or whether it’s availability,” Lucke said. “The location could be that they could have your address wrong, or something like that, you can challenge that. They may show you as a single-family dwelling and it may be an apartment building.”

Lucke tells KCBD the funding will be crucial to addressing unserved areas of Texas, which will be prioritized.

“It sounds like a long time but January 13 is coming pretty quick,” Lucke said.

The challenges to the map are set to be reviewed before funding allocations are announced on June 30, according to the Broadband Development Office.

Lucke also encourages the public to engage with the Office of the Texas Comptroller and the Broadband Development Council as it holds meetings and puts together its own Texas Broadband Availability Map.

“I think it’s very important that the federal government knows that the State of Texas is serious about getting broadband to people, getting everyone on board,” Lucke said.

To view the map, click here. The Broadband Development Office has provided a guide to the map and challenges, click here to view it.

