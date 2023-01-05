Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies and mild

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re off to another chilly start this morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s this Thursday morning. You will probably want the light jacket before you head out the door today. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon as we warm into the lower 60s across most of the area, with a few cooler spots possibly only warming into the upper 50s. Be ready for a warmer day tomorrow with nothing but sunshine and 70 degree highs for the first Friday of the new year. It may be dry today and tomorrow, but it would be a good idea to keep the umbrella close if you have any outdoor plans for the weekend. The first half of Saturday is looking mostly dry, but a cold front will begin to move into East Texas by the afternoon which will aid in the development of scattered showers and maybe a few thundershowers. Scattered showers will remain possible overnight and into the first half of our Sunday before skies dry out by the late afternoon. Behind this stronger front, highs will likely drop into the upper 50s to low 60s Sunday afternoon. Other than a stray shower on Monday, next week is looking mild with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Yet another cold front swings through sometime Tuesday, dropping our afternoon temperatures right back down into the lower 60s for the middle of next week.

