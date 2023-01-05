Tumbleweed Takeover: Residents unsure what to do with the piles of weeds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s not uncommon to see tumbleweeds blowing through West Texas, but some residents in Wolfforth say their homes are overwhelmed by these giant balls of thorns.

Gabi Rue, a Wolfforth homeowner says, “That wind is just not letting them get by, and then it just kind of built up from there.”

The West Texas wind is something anyone from the area is very familiar with, but the high winds we have seen over the last few days brought some unwanted guests with it.

Jovaan Rue, Gabi Rue’s husband said, “When I got home I couldn’t get into the house, so yeah I wasn’t very happy.” Gabi added, “Yeah, the driveway was pretty blocked off and my car was actually surrounded by them.”

Gabi and Jovann Rue said it all started Monday when the piles of tumbleweeds engulfed their home.

“You know checking the mailbox, or going to the car, or going to run errands. You definitely have to be careful because they are pretty sharp and you’ll get a lot of splitters,” said Gabi.

Gabi and Jovann are not the only ones dealing with the tumbleweed takeover. Homes and alleyways across Lubbock County are blocked by the weed, causing a delay in solid waste pickup. The city of Wolfforth has advised residents not to burn or throw the tumbleweeds into dumpsters, leaving residents at a loss.

“I mean I have loaded up my truck and I have taken them down to the field, we can’t put them in the dumpster anymore. We have called the city and made our complaints. They say they are coming but I don’t know what exactly that means,” said Jovann.

We took these concerns to Randy Criswell ,the City Manager of Wolfforth. He says the city is working on the clean up, but its main focus is on those who are not physically able to remove the weeds.

“I don’t want to commit the city to cleaning up every tumbleweed because there are a lot of folks out there that are perfectly capable of doing that. But, if people need us to help and really legitimately that is a need, they need to let us know and we will do what we can,” said Criswell.

If you need assistance with tumbleweed issues you can visit the City of Wolfforth website, or call at 806-855-4120.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.