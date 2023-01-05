Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Waco restaurant owner served the late legendary journalist Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters was at an event in Crawford for an ABC News special when she ran into the...
Barbara Walters was at an event in Crawford for an ABC News special when she ran into the George's Restaurant owner.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A number of notable guests like Willie Nelson, Jerry Jones and Greg Abbott have all stopped by George’s Restaurant in Waco. But believe it or not, Barbara Walters was among those served over the years.

It all started when the restaurant’s owner Sammy Citrano developed a relationship with former President George W. Bush. He catered several of his events and even made trips to the White House during his two terms from 2000 to 2008.

Just days before his 2000 inauguration, Bush hosted an event in Crawford that Citrano catered.

“He pulled out of a limousine into this big barn and said ‘Sammy take care of my guys,’” Citrano recalled. “That was the first time the Secret Service had started working for the President.”

Walters was there to interview the soon-to-be president for an ABC News special on him.

“I would say she was just like how she was in person as she was on TV,” Citrano said. “She was always impeccable, friendly and always laughed.”

The wall by the hostess stand at the Speight location has a photo on display of all the notable guests who visited the restaurant, including the picture of Citrano, Bush and Walters.

When the journalist passed on Dec. 30, the restaurant owner said it brought back memories of his encounter with her.

“It’s sad to say that she’s probably in heaven,” Citrano said.

While Walters might be gone now, her big smile will forever greet guests in Waco at George’s Restaurant on Speight.

“A beautiful lady with a big smile and couldn’t have been nicer,” Citrano said.

Walters was so impressed by him and his food, shortly after the event, she sent him a signed photo of them back. Citrano still keeps that photo to this day in his Waco home.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
Dr. Gaurav Patel, MD, RPVI, FACC, Interventional cardiologist, UT Health East Texas explains...
East Texas doctor explains commotio cordis which some speculate could have caused Buffalo Bills player’s collapse
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
FILE - The empty Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services is seen on Oct. 24, 2018, in...
Funeral home operator, mother sentenced in body sales case

Latest News

Teen killed in 2-vehicle crash in Angelina County
Vegetable aisle of Tyler grocery store.
State extends $344M in emergency SNAP benefits for January
Justin Hayes gives us sneak peak of new facility for The Fostering Collective.
The Fostering Collective new expansion soon to offer more services for foster families in East Texas
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Boil water notice issued for some Angelina County residents
Pope Francis sits by the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI St. Peter's Square during a...
Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope