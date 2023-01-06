18 wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31

CHANDLER, Texas (KLTV) - An 18 wheeler reportedly drove through the Chandler Community Center near SH 31 earlier this morning.

Multiple people were reported injured and have been transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Roads have been cleared and traffic has resumed to normal. Authorities are currently working on getting the 18 wheeler out of the community center.

(Phillip Stauts)

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

