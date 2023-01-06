Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Animal Rescue groups administering free vaccines this Saturday at farmers market

By Brian Jordan
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With the Kurth memorial Animal Shelter believing a stray dog caused an outbreak of canine distemper at the shelter which has caused multiple dogs to be euthanized, more cases could be found in strays around the city due to the contagiousness of the disease.

Wendy’s Misfits Animal Rescue and Blue Collar Mutts Rescue are looking to help the community keep their furry family members safe with vaccines being administered at the Angelina County Farmers Market this Saturday.

“It’s for the general community to come in and get their dogs vaccinated free of charge,” Roxie Little, President of Wendy’s Misfits said.

With Distemper cases rising, they’ll look to expand their operations to give people somewhere to go every week to get the free vaccines.

“Since the outbreak happened we want to offer the service more to the general public so we’re going to be doing vaccine clinics somewhere in Lufkin every weekend for the next three to six weeks or so,” Little said.

She knows that vaccines aren’t cheap, with one round of vaccines costing a pet owner around $70.

“With puppies you need four rounds of vaccine before your puppy is completely protected from parvo distemper,” Little said.

After the holidays, many new owners might need to get their new pet protected, and Lynn Bryan, co-owner of the Angelina Farmer’s Market, getting them vaccinated should always be a top priority.

“Get them vaccinated,” Bryan said. “Very important. There’s a lot that comes with taking care of a dog properly.”

Canine distemper isn’t curable, with many dogs dying when infected. Those that survive are usually left with neurological disorders that plague them for the rest of their life.

Preventing your pet from catching the disease is the best way to battle it according to Little.

“Vaccination is always the best policy for parvo and distemper,” Little said.

The clinic this Sat., Jan. 7, will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the farmers market which is located at 2107 N. Medford Drive in Lufkin.

