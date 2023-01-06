Army hockey player from Dallas recovering after serious neck injury

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - Army hockey coach Brian Riley is crediting a team trainer with potentially saving the life of forward Eric Huss, who suffered a severe neck injury caused by a skate during a game at Sacred Heart on Thursday.

Huss, a junior from Dallas, Texas, caught an inadvertent skate to the neck in the second period of Army’s 5-0 loss to the Pioneers in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Team officials say trainer Rachel Leahy took measures to control the bleeding. The injury came a year after a Connecticut high school hockey player died from a similar wound from a skate in Greenwich.

Huss is recovering after surgery and expected to return to the West Point campus on Friday.

