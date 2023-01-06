Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Caldwell Zoo announces death of Grevy’s zebra Nazim

Nazim was 23
Nazim was 23(Caldwell Zoo on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Caldwell Zoo is a haven for many animals, and some of those are endangered, such as the Grevy’s zebra.

Nazim, a Grevy’s Zebra who was brought to the zoo in 2019 from Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo, has died at age 23. The zoo made the announcement that “with heavy hearts, we share some sad news...we’ve had to say goodbye to Nazim.”

They said Nazim got a severe intestinal ailment and was unable to overcome it. He died on Christmas Day.

The zoo wrote a tribute to Nazim:

“Although Nazim joined our zoo family relatively recently, it feels like he’s been with us for a long, long time. Nazim was 23 years old and the father of Amali, who was born here at the Caldwell Zoo in 2020. He absolutely loved fresh produce and his favorite enrichment item was a huge rubber ball that he’d roll back and forth. This clever and beautiful zebra has made such an impact on the zoo and the entire Tyler community. We will miss his vibrant spirit and lively calls.”

Video of baby Amali in 2020:

East Texas News at 6.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
Dr. Gaurav Patel, MD, RPVI, FACC, Interventional cardiologist, UT Health East Texas explains...
East Texas doctor explains commotio cordis which some speculate could have caused Buffalo Bills player’s collapse
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
FILE - The empty Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services is seen on Oct. 24, 2018, in...
Funeral home operator, mother sentenced in body sales case

Latest News

ETX Regional Airport Recognition
East Texas regional airport manager honored for decade of service
High Cost of Ingredients
Bakery owner hunts for lowest prices due to inflation
Chapel Hill ISD Bilingual Books
Chapel Hill ISD purchases bilingual books to promote student bi-literacy
Gregg County Youth Expo
Gregg County Youth Expo showcases work of local agriculture students
Pope Benedict Funeral Reactions
East Texas Catholics celebrate life of Pope Benedict