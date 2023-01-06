Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chris Beard fired as Texas Men’s Head Basketball Coach

Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas has fired basketball coach Chris Beard, who faces a felony domestic family violence charge after his fiance told police he strangled and bit her.

The school sent Beard’s attorney a letter that said the coach was “unfit” for the position. Beard had been suspended without pay since Dec. 12. He had five years left on a seven-year guaranteed contract. Police responded to an emergency call to Beard’s house.

The woman initially told officers that Beard choked her from behind, bit her and hit her during an argument. Beard’s attorney has said Beard is innocent and that his fiance later denied she was choked.

