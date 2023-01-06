Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Connecticut lawmaker killed in wrong-way crash on way home from his swearing in

Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams was killed in a wrong-way crash on the way home from the governor's inaugural ball. (Source: WFSB)
By Rob Polansky, Susan Raff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Two drivers, including a state lawmaker, were killed in a wrong-way crash in Connecticut Thursday morning, according to state police.

WFSB reports that 39-year-old state Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams died in the wrong-way crash as he was on the way home from the governor’s inaugural ball.

Williams was also attending the ball for his own swearing-in as representative. He had just been elected to a third term and was given a committee assignment on the Labor Committee, according to WFSB.

Williams’ colleagues said he was liked by both Democrats and Republicans and was known for his great smile and personality.

Williams was also an educator. The Middletown Public School District said his loss is tragic.

Connecticut State police said Williams was not the wrong-way driver. Authorities identified the driver of the wrong-way vehicle as 27-year-old Kimede Mustafaj.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the crash was reported shortly after midnight and the highway was closed off until shortly before 7 a.m.

Authorities said Williams was in the left lane on the highway when Mustafaj, who was headed north in the southbound lanes, struck Williams’ vehicle head-on.

Williams’ car came to a stop on the left shoulder and was engulfed in flames, according to police. Mustafaj’s vehicle stopped on the grass in the center of the median.

Police said both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene with the crash remaining under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

