Court won’t stop south Texas LNG facility

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal appeals court in New Orleans has rejected environmentalists’ challenge to permits for a natural gas pipeline and export facility in south Texas.

A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved the “least environmentally damaging” alternative submitted during the permitting process. The permit was granted for a project of Rio Grande LNG and Rio Bravo Pipeline Company.

The rejected court challenge was filed by the Shrimpers and Fishermen of the RGV, the Sierra Club and a group called Save RGV from LNG. They said the project posed an environmental threat in the Rio Grande Valley region.

