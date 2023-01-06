Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DNA helps ID Texas man’s body found in Michigan river in ‘73

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. - Police say DNA has led to the identification of a Texas man whose body was found floating in a mid-Michigan river nearly 50 years ago.

Michigan State Police and The DNA Doe Project announced Thursday that the body found in the Saginaw River outside Saginaw on March 13, 1973, was that of 28-year-old Daniel Garza-Gonzales. He had left Fort Worth hoping to find work in Flint, but his family never heard from him again.

The Saginaw News reports an autopsy determined Garza-Gonzales had been shot seven times and had blunt force trauma to the back of his head. A medical examiner suspected he had died about six weeks earlier.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

