East Texas ophthalmologist speaks on glaucoma for awareness month

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Glaucoma refers to a group of three eye diseases that damage the optic nerve, but many patients with these conditions might go years without realizing something is wrong, according to Dr. James Berg, comprehensive ophthalmologist at the Lehmann Eye Center in Nacogdoches.

The National Eye Institute even calls it the “Sneak Thief of Sight.”

“It’s often very asymptomatic and patients don’t realize it at all,” Berg said. “But, over many years, they can go completely blind if not detected and treated.”

As much as 40 percent of vision can be lost without a person noticing.

“Signs that most patients might notice are already very late in the game when their peripheral vision has become very narrow and they are only having a very small area of vision in their center part of their vision,” Berg said.

It’s the number-one cause of irreversible blindness in the U.S., according to Berg. Over three million Americans have Glaucoma, with 120,000 of those being completely blind due to the disease.

Berg said people naturally become susceptible to the disease.

“For the most part, it just happens, and the number-one risk factor for most patients is just age,” Berg said.

There’s no cure for the disease, but through medication and surgery, Berg said they can manage the symptoms.

“We’re trying to slow it down or halt the progress of it,” Berg said.

Catching it early helps, and after a certain age, regular eye exams give the best chance of catching the disease.

“For most patients and most eye conditions, I’d say maybe in your 40s and 50s you should be getting a complete eye exam once every three years,” Berg said. “Then maybe in yours 60s and 70s, bump that up to a yearly eye exam.”

