Gun Barrel and Payne Springs Fire Departments respond to structure fire in Eustace

(Gun Barrel City Fire Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EUSTACE, Texas (KLTV) - At around 3:21 a.m. this morning the volunteers of Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Eustace.

Other departments such as Gun Barrel City Fire responded to assist Payne Springs. Units were on the scene for several hours putting out the fire.

There were no reported injuries and the American Red Cross responded to the call to assist the residents.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

