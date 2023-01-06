Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
McFerrin Athletic Facility under demolition for new indoor training facility

Demolition site of former Mcferrin Athletic Center
Demolition site of former Mcferrin Athletic Center(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is out with the old and in with the new. The University is currently demolishing the Mcferrin Athletic Center.

Constructed in 2007, The indoor football training facility helped Aggie athletes beat the summer heat as well as provide a place to train in inclement weather.

Once housing a full football playing field, the site is now a demolition zone, making way for an indoor football performance center that will connect to the Adam C. Sinn ‘00 Academic & Wellness Center.

Part of the 12th Man Foundation’s Centennial Campaign, the new building will be one of the largest fundraising efforts by the foundation.

