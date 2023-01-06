Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches City Manager named as finalist for Town of Prosper

Nacogdoches City Manager
Nacogdoches City Manager(Submitted photo)
By Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Current City of Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares has been named among the finalists for the town manager position in the North Texas city of Prosper.

Canizares has served as city manager for Nacogdoches since 2020. Prior to this, he served as both deputy and assistant city manager for the City of Denton, and deputy city manager for the City of Coppell.

Canizares earned a Master of Public Administration Degree from the University of North Texas and has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Stephen F. Austin State University.

