Pockets of rain are likely with a weak cold frontal passage this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The combination of abundant sunshine, light winds, low humidity, and mild temperatures made for a great day to enjoy time outdoors to round out the week.

Our next cold front and storm system will impact us this weekend. This is when we will also see our next chance for rain return to the Piney Woods.

We will start to see cosmetic changes return tonight as clouds begin overspreading our part of the state. This will keep us noticeably warmer tonight compared to recent nights. Instead of dropping down into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s, we will only cool into the middle 50′s overnight due to the south winds and increasing clouds.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, mild, and more humid with highs in the lower 70′s.

We will see a high chance of rain come into play late Saturday afternoon and evening when the cold frontal boundary starts to sag into deep east Texas. Some of the rain will be light in nature, while others may get in on a few passing, heavy downpours.

The southern portions of our KTRE viewing area, including Livingston, Woodville, and Jasper, stand the better chance to see the heavier downpours and, therefore, the higher rainfall potential with the frontal passage this weekend.

Our rain odds will remain on the high-end Saturday night before the wet weather moves out by Sunday morning as drier air starts to funnel in on a shifting, northerly breeze for the second half of the weekend.

This will lead to clearing skies and slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday with highs in the lower 60′s.

Severe weather is not expected, but some locally heavy downpours, gusty winds, and some rumbles of thunder will accompany the cold frontal passage.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-half inch to as much as an inch of rain in some locales with the wet weather that moves in over the weekend.

Another quick-moving disturbance will bring back some clouds and a low-end, 20% chance of rain on Monday. It does appear most areas will stay dry on Monday as the better lift and moisture stays down along the coast.

We will then clear out and dry out through the middle part of next week as high pressure builds back into our region.

After some sun-filled, dry and mild days returning next week, another storm system looks to bring us a quick round of showers and thunderstorms by next Thursday that will be followed by some cooler, drier weather to round out next week on Friday the 13th.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.