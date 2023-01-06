Three people fatally shot, two wounded in north Dallas

DALLAS (AP) - Police in Dallas say three people were fatally shot and two others were wounded in a shooting on the city’s north side.

Police spokesperson Kristin Lowman said that officers were called to an apartment complex about 4:30 a.m. Friday where two men and a woman were found shot to death. Lowman said two other men were wounded and hospitalized, one in critical condition and one in stable condition.

No names were immediately released. Lowman declined to say if there is more than one suspect, citing the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.