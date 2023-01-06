Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TJC Lady Apaches to take on Temple College Friday

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Lady Rangers lost a Thursday matinee to Temple College 81-76, the Leopards trailed at the half.  Tomorrow they challenge another East Texas team in the TJC Apache Ladies.

Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard scouted them in preparation for the Friday tilt.

“Temple hit big shots when they needed to. They started running the floor and making the transition game their avenue. You know those second chance points, Kilgore missed a couple of easy baskets,” Tillis-Hoard said. “But it wasn’t because they weren’t talented, it just kind of swung in the favor of Temple. When that momentum shifted it was hard to get back on the horse. "

Something the Apaches will have to guard against tomorrow.

“We’re going to have to guard against everything, tomorrow because we know Temple gave Kilgore their best. So now that makes them believe with a TJC that’s got only seven players  they’re going to play even better. And they know that first game we played them at their place wasn’t regular Temple,” she said.

