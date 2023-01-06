Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Wichita Falls man sentenced to 14 years for child pornography

Danny Lynn Morton.
Danny Lynn Morton.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man took a plea deal on Friday that will see him spend 14 years in prison for two child pornography charges.

Danny Lynn Morton was sentenced seven years for each charge, and the sentences will run consecutively, according to court documents.

Morton was first indicted on 20 possession or promotion of child pornography charges in December of 2019. He was released from jail on a $200,000 bond a day after his arrest.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prices have increased for fertilizer and diesel as well.
Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers
Teen killed in 2-vehicle crash in Angelina County
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 20/20 special about Houston teen accused of killing parents
ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 2-hour 20/20 special with new information about Houston teen accused of killing mom, NFL-star dad
18 wheeler collides with Chandler Community Center
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
Moran on Speaker McCarthy’s election: ‘We voted in strength’
Hay Prices Up
Texas Hay Prices
Covid Flu And Allergies
Covid Flu And Allergies
Eggs 101
Eggs 101