Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in the face

Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27
Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing several charges for allegedly shooting a woman in west Laredo.

The incident happened on Friday evening at around 10 p.m. when officers were called out to a home at the 2013 Camp Avenue.

According to Laredo Police, a 22-year-old woman was in critical condition after she was allegedly shot in the face.

Authorities say two small children were present during the time of the shooting.

Police arrested, Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27 and charged him with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and two counts of endangerment of children.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 20/20 special about Houston teen accused of killing parents
ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 2-hour 20/20 special with new information about Houston teen accused of killing mom, NFL-star dad
Central Texas family creates elaborate treehouse
Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse
Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or...
New Braunfels oil worker dead after falling into North Dakota pit
Teen killed in 2-vehicle crash in Angelina County

Latest News

Wellness Workshop
Local wellness experts provide encouragement, reminders for keeping resolutions
An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
As temperatures warm, East Texans are still seeing the effects of a brutal December hard freeze...
WebXtra: Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
The change has brought in more vendors.
Angelina County Farmers Market to stay open 12 months a year
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote