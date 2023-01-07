Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Moran on Speaker McCarthy’s election: ‘We voted in strength’

(Gray D.C. Bureau)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - Congressman Nathaniel Moran (R-Tyler) made a statement following the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

“On behalf of the American people, Republicans undertook a historic floor debate to determine the next Speaker of the House of Representatives – something that this country has not seen in nearly 100 years,” Moran said. “The transparency in that process assures trust and strength in the result and in our next Speaker. The House of Representatives is the body closest to the people, and for the next two years, it will be the single best hope to stop the Biden Administration and its Democratic accomplices in the Senate from pushing this country further in the wrong direction. To accomplish our goal of restoring liberty and economic freedom to everyday Americans, Republicans must now, despite minor differences within the Party, move forward as a united front to oppose the growing ideals of socialism that are permeating through the Democratic ranks. Together, we are stronger. Together, we are freer.  And, together, we voted in strength to elect Kevin McCarthy as our next Speaker of the House.”

For the full list of Representatives who supported McCarthy’s bid for Speaker, please click here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prices have increased for fertilizer and diesel as well.
Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers
Teen killed in 2-vehicle crash in Angelina County
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 20/20 special about Houston teen accused of killing parents
ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 2-hour 20/20 special with new information about Houston teen accused of killing mom, NFL-star dad
18 wheeler collides with Chandler Community Center
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
Hay Prices Up
Texas Hay Prices
Covid Flu And Allergies
Covid Flu And Allergies
Eggs 101
Eggs 101