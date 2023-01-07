Moran on Speaker McCarthy’s election: ‘We voted in strength’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - Congressman Nathaniel Moran (R-Tyler) made a statement following the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

“On behalf of the American people, Republicans undertook a historic floor debate to determine the next Speaker of the House of Representatives – something that this country has not seen in nearly 100 years,” Moran said. “The transparency in that process assures trust and strength in the result and in our next Speaker. The House of Representatives is the body closest to the people, and for the next two years, it will be the single best hope to stop the Biden Administration and its Democratic accomplices in the Senate from pushing this country further in the wrong direction. To accomplish our goal of restoring liberty and economic freedom to everyday Americans, Republicans must now, despite minor differences within the Party, move forward as a united front to oppose the growing ideals of socialism that are permeating through the Democratic ranks. Together, we are stronger. Together, we are freer. And, together, we voted in strength to elect Kevin McCarthy as our next Speaker of the House.”

