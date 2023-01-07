New Braunfels oil worker dead after falling into North Dakota pit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Authorities say a worker from Texas has died after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota.

Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol says 42-year-old Daniel Navarrete of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town. The Bismarck Tribune reports that other workers tried to rescue Navarrete and even drained the pit, but Navarrete died at the scene.

Nabors Industries expressed condolences to the family and crews. Site owner and operator Devon Energy said the company is “devastated” and has shut down operations for the time being.

