New Braunfels oil worker dead after falling into North Dakota pit

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Authorities say a worker from Texas has died after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota.

Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol says 42-year-old Daniel Navarrete of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town. The Bismarck Tribune reports that other workers tried to rescue Navarrete and even drained the pit, but Navarrete died at the scene.

Nabors Industries expressed condolences to the family and crews. Site owner and operator Devon Energy said the company is “devastated” and has shut down operations for the time being.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

