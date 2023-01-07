Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Saturday Evening Weather
Saturday Evening Weather(KLTV/KTRE)
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day as a cold front pushes into East Texas, so you might want to have an indoor “Plan-B” just in case the rain decides to stick around for longer than an hour or so at your location. Some overnight showers and thundershowers will be possible in Deep East Texas, but most will be dry by daybreak on Sunday morning. Temperatures will trend a bit cooler on Sunday behind the front, with highs only warming into the lower to middle 60s for most. Expect more middle 60s and a stray shower on Monday afternoon. A second, weaker cold front swings through ETX on Tuesday, only affecting our morning lows by a few degrees before our temperatures rebound into the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon. A third, stronger cold front will move into the area on Thursday, offering yet another chance at some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms before dropping temperatures into the lower 40s on Friday morning with highs likely only reaching into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

