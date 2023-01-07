Suspect in slaying of New Orleans comedian arrested in Houston

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the slaying of New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.

Authorities said U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston on Thursday arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart on suspicion of killing Montrell outside of a grocery store in New Orleans’ central business district.

Cowart was found in Houston and will be extradited to New Orleans to face a second-degree murder charge. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Montrell gained popularity for his videos on social media, including the New Orleans “Hood History” series which covered the city’s notable figures, places and culture.

