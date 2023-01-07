TCU coach sends signed helmet to injured Troup football player Cooper Reid

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, is continuing his recovery, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page.

A post said Cooper is now able to do leg presses with very low weight, and in speech therapy he can nod and shake his head to communicate.

TCU Head Football Coach Sonny Dykes also sent Cooper a special gift recently: a signed helmet with a supportive message, “Hang in there!” Cooper’s parents expressed their thanks for the thoughtful gesture.

Previous:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.