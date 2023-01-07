Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - As temperatures warm, East Texans are still seeing the effects of a brutal December hard freeze that extensively damaged plants.

Few plants were spared from the Christmas week freeze, and what was left for many was unpleasant to look at. While some may consider pruning back the damaged areas, a Texas A&M horticulturist says to let it stay the way it is, at least for a while.

Pruning back a plant, shrub or tree that’s been damaged by a hard freeze can actually put the plant’s future growth at risk, as Texas A&M Professor Dr. Mike Arnold explains.

