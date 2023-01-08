Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ex-Pentagon intelligence analyst who spied for Cuba freed from Fort Worth prison

(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A former U.S. intelligence analyst who was convicted of spying for Cuba more than 20 years ago has been released from a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman confirms that 65-year-old Ana Belen Montes was released Friday. Montes was arrested in September 2001 and charged with spying while working for the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, where she began working in 1985.

Montes pleaded guilty in 2002 as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. She acknowledged revealing the identities of four undercover agents.

