Houston Police, FBI search for suspect in various robberies

Female Suspect Wanted in Series of Houston Robberies
Female Suspect Wanted in Series of Houston Robberies(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for at least four robberies by threat.

An unknown female entered a hotel lobby around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the 5100 block of Hidalgo in Houston where she walked up the counter, displayed a note to the clerk, stating that another suspect was standing by outside of the hotel while armed with a weapon, and to give her the cash from the register.

The clerk complied with the suspect and gave her the money from the cash drawer. The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a White woman, 40 to 50 years old, wearing a black baseball cap with her blonde or gray hair tucked inside the cap and seen wearing a black coat, a mask and sunglasses. She is described as wearing shoes with high heels in at least two incidents.

All four robberies occurred in the same geographic area and the suspect has robbed each business by holding up a similar demand note. In one robbery, the victim stated that although she was dressed nicely, she smelled heavily of body odor, according to Houston Police.

The suspect is also believed to have committed the following robberies:

Dec. 20, 2022 – Suspect entered a sandwich shop around 9:20 p.m. at the 6100 block of Westheimer. The suspect approached the cashier, displayed a threatening note, and demanded money. The cashier complied with the suspect and gave her the money from the cash drawer. The suspect left the restaurant on foot.

Dec. 21, 2022 – Suspect entered a hotel at around 4:50 p.m. at the 5100 block of Westheimer. The suspect approached the cashier, displayed a threatening note, and demanded money. The cashier complied with the suspect and gave her the money from the cash drawer. The suspect left the restaurant on foot.

Dec. 23, 2022 – Suspect entered a bank at around 5:20 p.m. at the 7900 block of Westheimer. The suspect approached the teller, displayed a threatening note, and demanded money. The teller complied with the suspect and gave her the money from the cash drawer. The suspect fled the location in a dark colored sedan.

Anyone with information is to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

