Local wellness experts provide encouragement, reminders for keeping resolutions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We’re a week into the new year, and sometimes when setting resolutions and trying to incorporate change into your life it can be overwhelming to know where to start. Some experts in the wellness field share ways to get started prioritizing yourself.

Rozanna Bennett is the reference librarian at the Tyler Public Library, and she had the idea for a Wellness Workshop this past fall.

“It’s really hard to make those goals for yourself as it is, but it’s overwhelming to do it without knowing what resources there are. So, I just wanted to make that available and let people know what’s out in our community,” she said.

Licensed Professional Counselor Sarah Tunnell with HopeLink Counseling said, after the last few years, it’s important for people to focus on ways to keep themselves calm. She said listening to your body is a large factor.

“If you need to go for a walk and clear your head, then that’s one thing to do. If you need to just sit still and read or write down your ideas and talk about what’s been going on, you can do that. You can call your friend and say, ‘Hey, I just need to talk about this with you,’ then you can definitely do that and reach out to someone,” Tunnell said.

Michael Durbin is a manager at Meal Prep Guy and attended to share more about the importance and power of meal preparation. He said in April of 2021 he and his wife began meal prepping and lost a combined 300 pounds. He keeps a pair of pants at work with him to show people lifestyle change is possible.

“That making small changes in your diet, little by little, you don’t have to do it all at once, but this company makes it easy for you to do that, if that’s what you want to do,” Durbin said.

While many people are getting into the gym as one of their resolutions, being mindful of stretching is crucial to prevent injury and keep your body mobile. Trevor Jacobus is the general manager at Stretch Zone Tyler, and he said the two biggest areas people can focus on are stretching their hamstrings and hip flexors.

“We really need to take that power into our own hands because we still work on our mobility, our flexibility. There really should be no reason that we start to not be able to enjoy those things later in life that we feel like get taken away from us. And, it’s a good time of year to start to take those things back,” Jacobus said.

Tunnell said it takes about six months to form a habit, and then it starts to become part of your everyday routine.

