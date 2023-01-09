Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards ceremony takes part this Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On January 11th, the 10th annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards ceremony will be held and we will finally find out which of the finalists will receive this years honor.

Three of the four finalists this year are from the Big 12 and TCU’s starting QB Max Duggan, who is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship tonight. After upsetting Michigan, the TCU QB is feeling confident.

“Yeah, I think just continue to do our job. Prepare the right way, I need to execute and put ourselves in our offense in a successful spot. Not turn the ball over not give them extra chances and just be a playmaker, be a leader out there. Someone the players can look to in moments where things are going right.” said Duggan.

K-State running back Deuce Vaughn is one of the finalists, considered to be one of the most electrifying runners in the country alongside Texas longhorn Bijan Robinson.

The ceremony host is network college football studio analyst Brian Jones.

