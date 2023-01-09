Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a little chilly this morning with some places dropping into the upper 30s.  We’ll start out with some clouds, but skies will clear by midday with lots of sunshine this afternoon and nice, mild temperatures in the mid 60s.  Clear skies tonight with temperatures only dropping into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.  More sunshine tomorrow, but with breezy southwest winds, temperatures will warm into the lower to mid 70s by tomorrow afternoon.  Much the same on Wednesday with a chance for rain by late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with the next cold front.  Any rain will end early Thursday with breezy northwest winds and a slight cool down for the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
Central Texas family creates elaborate treehouse
Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse
Ex-Pentagon intelligence analyst who spied for Cuba freed from Fort Worth prison
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-9-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-9-23
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips