Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Structure fire in Sabine ends with mobile home destroyed

(Sabine FD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On the morning of January 8, Sabine Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival the firefighters noted that the structure was a mobile home and was more than half engulfed in flames. Sabine firefighters were able to put the fire out without any injuries.

Unfortunately, the home is no longer inhabitable for the family that lived there. Investigations have determined that the fire most likely started from a space heater in the home.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Ex-Pentagon intelligence analyst who spied for Cuba freed from Fort Worth prison
Central Texas family creates elaborate treehouse
Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse

Latest News

Cayotes targeting calves in East Texas
Cayotes targeting calves in East Texas counties
Lufkin indoor skating rink event
Lufkin’s indoor skating made a huge holiday season hit
Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards Ceremony
Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards Ceremony
Lufkin indoor skating rink event
Lufkin's indoor skating made a huge holiday season hit