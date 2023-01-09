Temperatures to trend above average with a small window for storms mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Temperatures will continue to trend above average this week, but will still be cool enough for light jackets, especially in the morning and late evening hours. The bitter cold air will be staying away from the Piney Woods for the foreseeable future as Texas will be trending warmer than normal over the next couple of weeks.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 40′s.

Tuesday will start off with low clouds and some areas of fog followed by afternoon sunshine to go along with mild temperatures as daytime highs warm into the middle 70′s.

With surface winds blowing in out of the southwest the next couple of days, we will see highs trend above average as highs climb into the upper 70′s by Wednesday under a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky. It will have the feel of a spring day in April or May, not resembling January weather.

On Wednesday night, we will have a brief window to receive some showers and thunderstorms as a fast-moving, Pacific storm system slides through the Lone Star State.

An isolated, strong storm or two capable of putting down some gusty winds is possible, but because these scattered downpours will move through in the overnight hours, we will not have the daytime heating and energy in the atmosphere to generate widespread, heavy rains or severe weather like we saw on Saturday night.

Drier and cooler air will return on Thursday as cool, northerly winds return to our part of the state behind the departing storm system. This will lead to morning lows dropping back into the 30′s with highs in the 50′s and 60′s for the end of this week and the start to the weekend under mostly clear skies.

A return to southerly winds will then lead to a quick warming trend by Sunday and early next week as the see-saw ride will continue.

We may see another shot of rain come into play about a week from now, but models are showing discrepancies on timing and rain odds for us in deep east Texas. As long as we continue to receive some timely rainfall, we will be in good shape going forward.

