Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Angelina County investigation nets large amount of cocaine, marijuana, guns

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office seized 62 grams of cocaine in baggies from a residence in...
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office seized 62 grams of cocaine in baggies from a residence in Redland on Monday.(Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An arrest made by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on Monday resulted in the seizure of multiple guns, illegal drugs and more than $1,000 in cash.

According to a report posted on the department’s Facebook page, deputies were called out to a residence in Redland at 6 a.m. where an assault had allegedly occurred. Upon arrival, deputies said they saw Michael Burriss, Jr., 21, of Hudson, in the backyard. Burriss, who was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault, allegedly had a backpack containing marijuana, a Glock pistol with an extended magazine, a notebook that investigators claim was used as a narcotics ledger, and $1,345 in cash. Investigators were also advised at the time that there more guns and drugs were likely inside the residence.

A search warrant was then obtained to enter Burriss’ bedroom and common areas of the residence, due to the residence having other occupants. Investigators said they then found an additional firearm with a suppressor and a handgun with an allegedly altered serial number, as well as 1.1 grams of cocaine. A search warrant was then obtained in order to gain access to a safe, which allegedly contained 62 grams of cocaine separated into 79 individual baggies, ammunition and two machine gun conversion kits for Glock handguns. An ACSO Narcotics Investigator also said they later recovered another Glock handgun as well as an AR-15 possibly belonging to Burriss.

The sheriff’s office advised that this is an ongoing state and federal investigation.

Burriss has since also been charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
Hudson native Brandon Belt heading to Toronto Blue Jays
Matthew Hoy Edgar, 26, pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Convicted killer Matthew Edgar transferred to TDCJ prison in Houston County
Ladarrius Alexander Greer
Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death
An example of a machete.
Lufkin man arrested after alleged machete attack on barking dog

Latest News

Texas State Capitol in Austin.
Surplus among reasons Abbott is especially excited about 88th Texas Legislature
One of the state's newest crime fighting divisions is based in East Texas. From gas pump...
Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center has successful first year of cracking down on crime
Ladarrius Alexander Greer
Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death
January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness...
WEBXTRA: National Literacy Month demo at Tyler’s Lighthouse for the Blind