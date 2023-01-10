Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice rescinded for Redland Water Supply customers

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice that was issued for some Redland Water Supply System customers has been rescinded.

The notice had been issued on Jan. 5 for customers on all of Winston 8 Ranch Rd, FM 2021  West of Highway 59 to Doubletree.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of 1/10/2023.

