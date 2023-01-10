Convicted killer Matthew Edgar transferred to TDCJ prison in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A week after a 99-year prison sentence was formalized, Matthew Edgar has been assigned to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Wainwright Unit in Lovelady.

The 26-year-old from Sabine County was convicted of the 2020 murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend Livye Lewis in October 2020. In January 2021, Edgar walked away from his murder trial and remained on the run until he was captured in December by the U.S. Marshals Service, not far from grandparent’s home in Hemphill. He was convicted in absentia and given a sentence of 99 years in prison.

That punishment was formalized on January 3, when Edgar appeared for a court hearing.

Matthew Edgar was escorted from a Sabine County courtroom after being formally sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 for the murder of his girlfriend, Livye Lewis. (KSLA)

According to Texas Department of Criminal Justice records, Edgar was transported from the Sabine County Jail to the James “Jay” H. Byrd Unit, a diagnostic intake facility in Huntsville. Inmates typically have short stays in these units before being transferred to other facilities.

On Tuesday, TDCJ confirmed Edgar is incarcerated at the J. Dale Wainwright Unit in Lovelady. Opened in April 1917, the rural prison is notorious for a 1930s prisoner escape involving Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow of “Bonnie and Clyde” fame.

In a new photo released by TDCJ, Edgar’s appearance is clean-shaven and without hair.

According to state records, Edgar will become eligible for parole on May 31, 2052.

