Dense fog tonight will give way to another warm day on Wednesday before cooler air makes a return to east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With a light, southerly wind and a damp ground in place, look for another night of patchy, dense fog to develop and overspread east Texas, yet again. Lows will only drop into the upper 50′s as the fog and low cloud deck set in, especially after midnight.

Wednesday will start off with low clouds and areas of dense fog followed by afternoon sunshine to go along with unseasonably warm temperatures as daytime highs warm into the upper 70′s.

On Wednesday night, we will have a brief window to receive an isolated shower or thunderstorm as a fast-moving, Pacific storm system slides through the Lone Star State. However, with a strong cap or lid on the atmosphere, most of us will stay dry as the rain and storm chance is only at 20%.

Drier and cooler air will return on Thursday to go along with a return to blue skies galore and ample sunshine as skies quickly clear out. It will certainly feel refreshing with those cooler winds blowing in out of the northwest. Daytime highs will be in the lower 60′s on Thursday with the northerly winds making it feel cooler than the actual air temperature.

This will lead to morning lows dropping back into the 30′s with highs in the 50′s and 60′s for the end of this week and the start to the weekend under starlit nights and sun-filled skies during the day.

A return to southerly winds, though, will then lead to a quick warming trend by Sunday and early next week as the see-saw ride will continue as we fluctuate between long sleeves and short sleeves in the near future.

We may see another shot of rain come into play next Monday with another fast-moving Pacific storm system.

